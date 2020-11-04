

CUMILLA, Nov 3: Sazedur Rahman Liton, newly elected general secretary of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited (BGDCL) Sramik Karmachari Sangsad, died of heart disease at his home in Thakurpara area of the city early Tuesday. He was 56.He was the son of late Abid Ullah, former examination controller of the Cumilla Education Board.His first namaz-e-janaja was held on BGDCL campus.After second namaz-e-janaja at Thakurpara Jame Mosque, he was buried at Tamchambridge Nagar Graveyard.Sazedur Rahman Liton left his wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.