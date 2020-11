MADARIPUR, Nov 3: A mobile court detained 54 fishermen early Monday for defying ban on catching hilsa in the Padma River in Shibchar Upazila of the district.

The court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rakibul Hasan also seized 1.50 lakh metres of current net and 10kg of hilsa during the drive.

Later, the seized nets were destroyed and the fishes were distributed to different orphanage.