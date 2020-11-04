Incessant rain ruins huge crops at Kamalnagar





The crops included Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) and winter vegetables like red spinach, radish, tomato, brinjal, bottle gourd, snake bean and pumpkin. About 350 farmers have been affected.

Farmers said, the affected areas are Char Kalkini, Char Jagabandhu, Char Lawrence, Char Folkon, Char Martin, Char Jangalia and Char Kaderia. In these areas, water-logging was created and the crops were submerged.

According to Upazila Agriculture Department, T-Aman was cultivated in 48,659 acres of land in the upazila this season. Of these, 225 metric tons of T-Aman in 123 acres got damaged, causing loss worth about Tk 58.50 lakh.

Winter vegetables were cultivated in about 173 acres. Of these, incessant rain destroyed 74 acres. The production damage stands at 300 MT or about Tk 60 lakh.

A vegetable grower Md Siraj of Char Folkon area said, "I cultivated tomato in 80-decimal land spending Tk 50,000. But the stranded water damaged the plants. I have suffered a serious setback in this connection."

Another Monir Majhi of Char Jagabandhu reported damage of his 20-decimal brinjal land due to water logging.

Others like Abul Bashar, Jamal Hossen, Md Yusuf and Abdul Halim echoed them.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Iktarul Islam said 525 MT of crops were destroyed in the upazila. They have sent a list of the victim farmers to the higher authority on Thursday last. After getting allocation, the victims will be provided with assistance.















