Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Countryside

Flood-damaged Naogaon road turns risky

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

Flood-damaged Naogaon road turns risky

Flood-damaged Naogaon road turns risky

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Nov 3: The Raninagar-Atari Road in the district has turned risky as about 20 points of the road have collapsed by this year's flood and incessant rain.
Besides, the road has been gradually damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles in the absence of authoritative monitoring. Locals are trying to protect the road by piling bamboo and dumping sand bags.
With the continuous deterioration of the flood, the road ranging from Betgari to Atari has been under threat.
This 25-km-long road was built to connect Raninagar and Atrai upazilas with the district headquarters. Later in different times, it was metallised.
Despite metalizing, the road experienced damages due to changed manner of flood every year. During flood, government officials' presence is seen. But no permanent measure was taken ever to repair it.
For the last two days, the strong current in the river has caused sliding in several points of Rasulpur and Mirzapur areas. It is being apprehended, if the road gets broken any time, the direct communication with the district town will be hampered.
Chairman of Sahagola Union in Atrai Upazila Shafiqul Islam said, "Several points of the road have been damaged as it was raised a long time back. We remain in erosion threat round the clock in the absence of any permanent repairing initiative."
He also said, "Communication will be disrupted with the district town if the road gets broken with unabated rise of the river water. So we strongly demand to the authorities to repair the threatened points in the dry season."
Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division in Naogaon Md Hamidul Haque said, the demand letter seeking required allocation to repair the risky points in the dry season has been sent to the highest authorities. After getting the allocation, these parts will be repaired locally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two persons found dead in two districts
The UK-based Scholars Power Limited and Enduring Energy Limited
Ten shops burnt at Senbag
Eight killed in road mishaps in five dists
Obituary
54 fishers held for catching hilsa in Madaripur
Incessant rain ruins huge crops at Kamalnagar
Flood-damaged Naogaon road turns risky


Latest News
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Police arrests six for sneaking Tk 268 cr under fake e-commerce trade
'Face mask will be mandatory before a vaccine arrives'
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft