

Flood-damaged Naogaon road turns risky

Besides, the road has been gradually damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles in the absence of authoritative monitoring. Locals are trying to protect the road by piling bamboo and dumping sand bags.

With the continuous deterioration of the flood, the road ranging from Betgari to Atari has been under threat.

This 25-km-long road was built to connect Raninagar and Atrai upazilas with the district headquarters. Later in different times, it was metallised.

Despite metalizing, the road experienced damages due to changed manner of flood every year. During flood, government officials' presence is seen. But no permanent measure was taken ever to repair it.

For the last two days, the strong current in the river has caused sliding in several points of Rasulpur and Mirzapur areas. It is being apprehended, if the road gets broken any time, the direct communication with the district town will be hampered.

Chairman of Sahagola Union in Atrai Upazila Shafiqul Islam said, "Several points of the road have been damaged as it was raised a long time back. We remain in erosion threat round the clock in the absence of any permanent repairing initiative."

He also said, "Communication will be disrupted with the district town if the road gets broken with unabated rise of the river water. So we strongly demand to the authorities to repair the threatened points in the dry season."

Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division in Naogaon Md Hamidul Haque said, the demand letter seeking required allocation to repair the risky points in the dry season has been sent to the highest authorities. After getting the allocation, these parts will be repaired locally.















