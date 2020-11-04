Minor dies unnaturally in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 3: A minor boy died as a coconut fell on his head in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arian, 3, son of Md Jamshed, a resident of Azimpur Village in Hatiya Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Subarnachar Police Station Shahed Zaman said Arian went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Pashchim Char Jabbar Village in the upazila.

Arian's Uncle Mehedi, 12, was collecting coconuts from tree at around 11am.

At that time, a coconut was fallen on the head of the minor child accidentally while he was playing in the courtyard, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arian dead, the OC added.







