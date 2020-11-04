Jail Killing Day observed in districts



To mark the Jail Killing Day, munajat was offered during a meeting at Rangamati District AL office on Tuesday. photo: observer

BOGURA: To mark the day, district Awami League (AL) observed a one-minute silence, hoisted national and party flags half-mast at its office, and placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and four national leaders.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the office with district AL President Mojibor Rahman Majnu in the chair.

Among others, district AL General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, and Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Mokbul Hossen also spoke in the meeting.

Besides, district Bangabandhu Parishad also placed wreaths. At that time, its GS Principal Dr SM Millat Hossen, and leaders Freedom Fighter Shamsul Alam, Mirza Ahsan Habib Dulal, and Poet Azizar Rahman Taj were also present.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, district administration and district AL and its associate bodies paid tribute to the grave of Bangabandhu in Tungipara Upazila of the district.

At 11am, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana placed wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu.

Later, a munajat was offered seeking salvation for the souls of martyred Bangabandhu, his family members and the four national leaders.

At that time, Additional DC (General) Kazi Shahidul Islam, ADC (Revenue) Shammi Akhter, Tungipara Upazila AL President Abul Bashar Khayer, GS Md Babul Sheikh, and Upazila Chairman Solaiman Biswas were also present.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, district AL organised a discussion meeting at District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium with district AL President Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, in the chair.

Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman, and district AL GS and Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali also spoke in the meeting.

Earlier, national and party flags were hoisted half-mast atop party office.

Besides, district AL and its front organisations placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and four national leaders.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district AL hoisted national and party flags half-mast at its office and placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and four national leaders.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Chattar in the district town with district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan in the chair.

District AL GS Advocate M A Afzal, Joint Secretary Shah Azizul Haque, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Miah, district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, and Kishoreganj Press Club Member Secretary Monowar Hossain Rony also attended the meeting.

Besides, special prayers were held in local mosques, temples and other religious institutions.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district AL and other associate organisations arranged different programmes.

Floral tribute was offered at the portrait of Bangabandhu and four national leaders.

A discussion meeting was held at district AL office where district AL GS Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader was chief guest.

District AL Organising Secretary Ziaul Ahsan Gazi confirmed the news.

Among others, district AL Vice-President Shahjahan Khan Talukder was also present in the programme.

RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, city and district units of AL and its associate organisations placed wreaths on the grave of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman, one of the four national leaders, in city's Kadirganj family graveyard.

Besides, wreaths were placed at the portraits of Bangabandhu and four national leaders at AL office.

Both the units, accompanied by the associate organisations, brought out a mourning rally from the party office. Among others, city AL President and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and other front-ranking leaders were also present.

City AL organised a discussion meeting at the party office. Besides, Quran Khwani, Doa Mahfil and destitute feeding were also held at all 30 wards of the city.





















