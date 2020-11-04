Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:40 AM
Countryside

3 crushed under train in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A man was crushed under a train in Bagmara Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased Md Rafiqul Islam, 52, was a resident of Bajekola Village under Jogipara Union in the upazila.
Locals said an unidentified man was crushed under a train at early hours. A mobile phone set was found beside the body and, later his family members were contacted through the phone about 11am.
Following this, the deceased's family members came to the spot and identified the body. Family sources said Rafiqul was missing since Sunday evening and his mobile phone was found switched off.
His wife Tanjila Khatun said he might have committed suicide over mental issues.
He lost a good amount of money after going to Middle East where he was cheated. After returning home, Rafiqul was mentally broken, she added.
Jogipara Police Investigation Centre Inspector Md Touhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.
NATORE: Two youths were crushed under train in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
One of the deceased was idenfied as Juwel Hossain, a resident of Amhati area in the upazila.
An unidentified youth was crushed under Parbatipur-bound 'Titumeer Express' train in Ramesharpur area in Sadar Upazila in the morning.
On the other hand, Juwel Hossain was crushed under the Rajshahi-bound 'Uttara Express' train in Amhati area in the upazila.




Being informed, GRP police recovered the bodies. Natore Railway Station Master Ashok Chakrabarti confirmed the incidents.


« PreviousNext »

