Two minors drown in two districts





DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Sakim Hossen, 4, was the son of Mostak Hossen of Chhatni Bilpara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's paternal grandfather Momin Hossen said Sakim was playing beside a pond near their house about 2pm. At one stage, he fell in it and drowned.

JOYPURHAT: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lamia, 4, daughter of Selim Islam of Karim Nagar Village under Mohammadabad Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station ASM Alamgir Jahan said Lamia fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while she was trying to collect flowers beside it.

Later, the family members rescued her and took to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Lamia dead, the OC added.















