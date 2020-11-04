Three electrocuted in two districts





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Two persons were electrocuted and three others injured in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Raihan Molla, 20, son of Kajal Molla, and Didar Mia, 17, son of Amar Ullah of Mohishmara Village under Ward No. 6 of Raipura Municipality. Raihan was a first year student at Raipura Government College and Didar was an SSC examinee at Seraj Nagar M A Pilot Model High School.

The injured are Hasan, Shamim and Kari Mia.

Local sources said the victims were moving a solar panel beside a road in Mohishmara area about 1pm. At that time, they came in contact with a live electric wire, which left them seriously injured.

They were rushed to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Didar dead.

Later, Raihan died on the way to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Sub-Inspector of Raipura Police Station (PS) Deb Dulal confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Mostafa, 19, an electrician, was the son of Nazrul Islam of Haluaghat Upazila in the district.

Uzzal Auto Rice Mill Worker Mukter said Mostafa came in contact with a live electric wire while connecting electricity to the rice mill dryer, leaving him injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.















