Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Nov 3: The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to five years' imprisonment for filing a false rape case.

The convict is Lilifa Banu of Sundarpur Village in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined her Tk 3,000.

According to the prosecution, Lilifa filed a case with the tribunal on June 23 in 2019 accusing her co-villager Ruhul Amin of violating her at night on June 22.

After examining the records and witnesses, the tribunal judge Mohammad Rustam Ali delivered the verdict.

The tribunal also exempted Ruhul form the charges in this connection.







