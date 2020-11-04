Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020
People lead hard life at Baraigram

1,500-bighas of land water-logged for four years

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 3: The people who are living beside the beels (water bodies) in Upalshahar and Laxmipur of Baraigram Upazila are passing days in hardship.
 They are suffering because about 1,500 bighas of land in Upalshahar and Laxmipur beels have been water-logged for four years. No crops can be cultivated on these lands.
After a scanty rain, more than 50 houses beside the beels get submerged. Inhabitants of these localities are suffering much.
The victims have expressed anger as they did not get any remedy despite forming human chains many a times and submission of applications to different authorities in this connection.
Locals said two ponds were dug at Upalshahar Babu Para about four years back, but without keeping any water draining system. On the other hand, the government canal beside the other end of the beels has also been filled, blocking the water passing way from the beels. As a result, permanent water-logging has been created in the beels.
A recent visit found the beels full of water. Besides, hyacinths and aquatic weeds have grown there due to zero cultivation.
A number of locals including Makhan Mia of Upalshahar Village said, "I have five-bigha land in the beel. I ran my family with the corps grown in the lands. But over the last four years, I did not get even a gram of paddy."
Another Abdul Baten said, "I have two-bigha lands in the beel. I faced no hardship in running my family with the crops grown in the lands. Now I pull rickshaw van to run my family."
They demanded attention of local public representatives and concerned authorities to solve the problem as early as possible.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam said, "I have recently joined here. The case was not known to me. I'll take measures in this connection after enquiry."


