N Korea ‘building submarines’

SEOUL, Nov 3: North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday, following a closed-door briefing by the South's National Intelligence Service.North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only one known experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile."One of the submarines North Korea is building can carry a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)," Ha Tae-keung, an opposition party lawmaker on parliament's intelligence committee, told Reuters. "One is a modified Romeo Class and the other is a new medium-large size one."North Korea has been subject to U.N. Security Council sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. -REUTERS