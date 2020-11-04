Video
Home Foreign News

Gunman on the run after Vienna ‘IS supporter attack’ leaves 5 dead

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

VIENNA, Nov 3: Austrian police said on Tuesday they had identified a gunman who took part in a shooting rampage across Vienna that left four people dead as an Islamic State group supporter.
As the country mourned the victims of the Monday night assault, security forces swooped on 15 different addresses looking for possible accomplices and seeking to determine if one or several shooters had been involved.  
In a televised address on Tuesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned a "repulsive terror attack" and said the deceased were "an older man, an older woman, a young passer-by and a waitress", Kurz said.
The suspected killer, who was shot dead by police, was named by Austrian authorities as 20-year-old Islamic State sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai, who had dual Austrian and Macedonian nationality,     -AFP


