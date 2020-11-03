Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Election to municipalities to start in phases from Dec

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Monday said elections to the municipalities will be held in phases from December.
The CEC made the announcement at a press conference after the meeting of the commission held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capotal's Agargaon.
 He said elections to the municipalities  will be held in phases. The Election Commission will complete the polls by May next year, he added.
Replying to a query, the CEC said municipal elections may be held in five phases, but the EC yet to take final decision in this regard. The first phase of election is likely to be held towards the end of December, the CEC said. In the first phase, 20-25 municipalities, for which tenures would expire between January and the first week of February, will go to the polls, he said.
The tenure of most of the municipalities will be expired by May next year, the CEC said.




CEC Nurul Huda said all municipal elections will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), but it would not be possible for the EC to hold upazila parishad and union parishad polls using EVM. The Commission will use EVMs partially in other local body polls, he added.
According to the Local Government Laws (Municipal)-2009, elections should be held before 90 days of expiry of the tenure of the elected body of a municipality.
Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam said tenure of municipality begin after the first meeting. The first meeting of municipalities were held at different dates so the tenures will not expire at the same time, he added.
The staggered elections to the municipalities in the country were held in 2015 under the commission headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Election to municipalities to start in phases from Dec
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Major candidates busy wooing voters
Don’t pay heed to rumours, call 999 to verify truth: Police
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
Cyclone threat looms over Bangladesh in November
Cabinet okays list of holidays for 2021
False propaganda not  freedom of speech: PM


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft