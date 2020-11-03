Election to municipalities to start in phases from Dec





The CEC made the announcement at a press conference after the meeting of the commission held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capotal's Agargaon.

He said elections to the municipalities will be held in phases. The Election Commission will complete the polls by May next year, he added.

Replying to a query, the CEC said municipal elections may be held in five phases, but the EC yet to take final decision in this regard. The first phase of election is likely to be held towards the end of December, the CEC said. In the first phase, 20-25 municipalities, for which tenures would expire between January and the first week of February, will go to the polls, he said.

The tenure of most of the municipalities will be expired by May next year, the CEC said.









CEC Nurul Huda said all municipal elections will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), but it would not be possible for the EC to hold upazila parishad and union parishad polls using EVM. The Commission will use EVMs partially in other local body polls, he added.

According to the Local Government Laws (Municipal)-2009, elections should be held before 90 days of expiry of the tenure of the elected body of a municipality.

Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam said tenure of municipality begin after the first meeting. The first meeting of municipalities were held at different dates so the tenures will not expire at the same time, he added.

The staggered elections to the municipalities in the country were held in 2015 under the commission headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Monday said elections to the municipalities will be held in phases from December.The CEC made the announcement at a press conference after the meeting of the commission held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capotal's Agargaon.He said elections to the municipalities will be held in phases. The Election Commission will complete the polls by May next year, he added.Replying to a query, the CEC said municipal elections may be held in five phases, but the EC yet to take final decision in this regard. The first phase of election is likely to be held towards the end of December, the CEC said. In the first phase, 20-25 municipalities, for which tenures would expire between January and the first week of February, will go to the polls, he said.The tenure of most of the municipalities will be expired by May next year, the CEC said.CEC Nurul Huda said all municipal elections will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), but it would not be possible for the EC to hold upazila parishad and union parishad polls using EVM. The Commission will use EVMs partially in other local body polls, he added.According to the Local Government Laws (Municipal)-2009, elections should be held before 90 days of expiry of the tenure of the elected body of a municipality.Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam said tenure of municipality begin after the first meeting. The first meeting of municipalities were held at different dates so the tenures will not expire at the same time, he added.The staggered elections to the municipalities in the country were held in 2015 under the commission headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.