Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:21 AM
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country on Monday reported 25 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,736 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said a
press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 5,966 and the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 410,988.
Besides, 12,891 samples were tested in 113 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,361,702 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 13.47 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.40 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
Also, 1,961 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 327,901 with a 79.78 per cent recovery rate.
Among the deceased of Monday, 20 were men and five were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country.
Moreover, 15 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi and Rangpur.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 4,588 of the total deceased were men and 1,378 were women.
So far, 3,108 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,179 in Chattogram, 372 in Rajshahi, 472 in Khulna, 200 in Barishal, 250 in Sylhet, 263 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh.


