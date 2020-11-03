Video
Dhaka-18 JS By-Polls

Major candidates busy wooing voters

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

With just 10 days ahead of Dhaka-18 parliamentary by-elections, both Awami League and BNP candidates passed a hectic day on Monday trying to woo voters.
During the polls campaign on Monday, Awami League candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan and BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain were busy with their door-to-door campaign to seek vote.
They started their election campaign from the beginning of the day. Both the candidates passed a busy day on Monday.
The main opposition in parliament Jatiya Party candidate Md Nasir Uddin Sarkar will also contest the polls with 'Plough' symbol.     The by-polls to the Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat will be held on November 12. The polls will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The seat fell vacant due to the death of AL lawmaker Advocate Sahara Khatun.
AL candidate Hasan Habib on Monday denied the allegation raised by his rival BNP candidate Jahangir Hossain about election manipulation through violence means.
"BNP is carrying out its polls campaign in the area along with outsiders. Awami League did not create any kind of obstacle to their campaign," he added.
However, he hoped that he would win the race. He further said BNP was engaged in spreading rumour.
BNP candidate Jahangir Hossain said, "AL is trying to unleash violence to manipulate election. We are urging the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure level playing field for all candidates during the electoral campaign."
Jahangir was addressing a street rally held before the Polwel Carnation Shopping Centre under Uttara sector-8 in the capital.
Among others, BNP central committee leader Rajib Ahsan, Akramul Hasan, Jubo Dal leader Mortarjul Karim Badru and Sohel Ahmed were present during the campaign.


