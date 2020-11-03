Don’t pay heed to rumours, call 999 to verify truth: Police





With the intention of destabilizing the country, a self-interested group is trying to create confusion in the minds of the people and destroy public order by spreading rumors through social media on various issues including sensitive religious issues, reads a statement issued by PHQ on Monday.

Bangladesh Police urges the people not to listen to any rumors and not to

believe without verifying any information and news, it reads.

The PHQ statement also requested all concerned to refrain from the barbaric tendency of taking the law into their own hands.

Signed by Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general of PHQ, the statement further reads recently, there have been unfortunate incidents in the country which have caused a lot of rumors.

"Wealth has been destroyed and innocent people have lost their lives."

"All such illegal activities will be strictly suppressed," PHQ warned in the statement.

In order to verify the veracity of any information and news, please contact the National Emergency Service 999 as well as the nearest police station, PHQ suggested.

"The common people of Bangladesh love peace and they are against any kind of cruelty, violence, barbarism and extremism," the PHQ statement added. -Agencies

















