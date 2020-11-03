Video
Demonstration Against Remarks On Islam, Prophet

Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

A big demonstration by Muslim protesters against remarks on Islam and the Prophet in the city on Monday. Members of Hifazat-e Islam and other Islamist organisations brought out a procession from in front of the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Police stop demonstrators from marching towards French embassy. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A big demonstration by Muslim protesters against remarks on Islam and the Prophet in the city on Monday. Members of Hifazat-e Islam and other Islamist organisations brought out a procession from in front of the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Police stop demonstrators from marching towards French embassy. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Thousands of Muslim protesters demonstrated in capital Dhaka on Monday to protest the recent remarks by President Emmanuel Macron against Islam.
However, police foiled an attempt by the protesters to besiege France Embassy in Baridhara Diplomatic Zone.
The protest was organized by Hefajat-e-Islam Bangladesh-led Somomona Islami Dal, a platform of the Islamist parties.
 The protesters briefly occupied the Shantinagar intersection after police intercepted the procession on Monday, bringing traffic in nearby areas to a standstill. They chanted slogans " We are all soldiers of the Prophet", "We are not  afraid of bullets or bombs", " Macron, you are a devil". They also burnt an effigy of President Macron.
Police put up barbed wire barricades on major roads leading to the French Embassy      obstructing the protesters to lay a siege to the embassy.
Activists and leaders of the Islamist parties gathered near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 11:00am to stage protests.
As they started marching towards the France Embassy through Malibagh-Mouchak area, police obstructed them, forcing them to return.  They also staged demonstrations there after being obstructed by police.
Meanwhile, Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Junaid Babu Nagari urged the government and the people to cut off all diplomatic ties with France over the matter.
Traffic in areas around Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Gulistan, Paltan, National Press Club, Kakrail and Shantinagar remained stalled for more than three hours, much to the dismay of commuters.
However, the traffic movement in the areas came to normal around 1:45 pm.
Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight "Islamist separatism", which he said, was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.
He also described Islam as a religion "in crisis" worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France, reports Qatar-based Al Jazeera.
His comments, in addition to his backing of satirical outlets publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, has led to a social media campaign calling for the boycott of French products from supermarkets in Arab countries and Turkey.
Hashtags such as the #BoycottFrenchProducts in English and the Arabic #ExceptGodsMessenger trended across countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
On October 23, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned what it said was France's continued attacks against Muslims by insulting religious symbols.
Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories on Friday after killings in a French church prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom of belief, according to a Reuters report.
The violence coincided with growing Muslim anger over France's defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, after an Islamist sympathiser decapitated a French teacher earlier this month for showing such images to pupils during a civics lesson.
Meanwhile, around 2,000-3,000 Malaysia-bound migrants were in front of the foreign ministry which compounded the traffic chaos.


