Cabinet okays list of holidays for 2021





The approval was given at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

"The 14 general holidays will include six weekly holidays - four Fridays and

two Saturdays," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the meeting.

Among the other eight holidays, there's a weekly holiday (Saturday). So, the 22 public holidays will include seven weekly holidays.

Apart from the 22 days of public holidays, the Cabinet Secretary said there will also be five separate optional holidays for Muslims and Buddhists, eight separate optional holidays for Hindu and Christian communities, and two optional holidays for small ethic groups of Chattogram Hill Tracts.















