False propaganda not  freedom of speech: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked all concerned to highlight the facts of any incident alongside protesting the spread of rumours and false propaganda in the name of freedom of speech."Spreading false propaganda is not freedom of speech…there should be immediate protests against any false propaganda….people must know the facts. Sitting silent will not help," she said.The Prime Minister said this while speaking in the beginning of the regular weekly meeting of the cabinet at Bangladesh Secretariat. The Prime Minister chaired the meeting joining it from her official residence Ganobhaban through videoconferencing."There might be some pain in telling the truth of any incident, but ultimately it'll surely work and that's the reality," Hasina said, adding that a vested quarter is accustomed to making ill-efforts to cause harm to people and the government of Bangladesh.Calling upon all to remain aware about that quarter, she said concerned all need to highlight truth and facts. "A section of people is trying to spread rumours to undermine the government's image, but they can never succeed in fulfilling their ill motives."She went on saying, "The area where there's a scope to create anarchy is freedom of speech? Nabbing those delivering speech for creating conflicts is snatching the freedom of speech? This is not correct."She said it cannot be accepted in this era of digital media that one would write and publish whatever he or she wants in the name of freedom of speech."In social media, anyone can say whatever he/she likes…one can spread false propaganda, when the government takes any step against those then the vested quarters makes hue and cry and spreads various arguments across the globe ," she said.Hasina said people usually do not look into the matter why the step has been taken!On the other hand, she mentioned, it was also essential for the authorities concerned to provide facts and information with necessary explanations. -UNB