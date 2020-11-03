Dengue patients on the rise in the capital





Experts said that the incidence of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue fever has increased in the last few days due to intermittent rains in the capital. Many are suffering from fever and going to the hospital for seeking treatment.

However, they think that the increase in dengue outbreak at this time is alarming as coronavirus pandemic is also going on.

After the first outbreak of dengue in Bangladesh in 2000, the highest number of people were infected and died last year.

According to the DGHS, 101,354 people were infected with dengue in 2019 across the country and 179 people died due to dengue fever.

According to the Health Emergency Operations Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 602 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the country since January 1 this year. In the meantime, four people have died of suspected dengue case. Data on these deaths have been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for analysis. The IEDCR has so far reviewed two deaths and confirmed that one has died of dengue.

A total of 199 people were infected with dengue in January this year, 45 in February, 27 in March, 25 in April, 10 in May, 20 in June, 23 in July, 68 in August, 47 in September and 168 in October.

So far 550 dengue patients were in Dhaka division, 13 in Mymensingh, 11 in Chittagong, 23 in Khulna, three in Barisal and one each in Sylhet and Rajshahi.

This year, a survey was conducted to verify the density of Aedes mosquito larvae as Aedes mosquitoes are the carriers of the dengue virus. According to the survey, 25 wards of the two city corporations of the capital are at risk of dengue. This information came out in the survey called 'Dissemination on Monsoon Aedes Survey-2020'.

The survey was conducted on Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika virus vectors in 2,999 houses in 100 areas of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Survey said that 9 wards of out of41of DNCC and 16 wards out of 59 of DSCC-- where the survey was conducted-- are at risk of dengue.

The survey found that Aedes mosquitoes were found more in ward No. 10, 11, 17, 19, 21, 23, 24, 29 and 32 of DNCC. However, Ward No. 18 in DNCC is most at risk.

Ward No. 2, 4, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 25, 34, 40, 41, 45 and 51 of DSCC have been found to have more Aedes mosquitoes. Wards 15, 20 and 66 are highly at risk in DSCC.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Sunday at a programme said, "The Aedes mosquito is under control more than at any time in the past. Despite this, the government is taking steps to reduce or withdraw tariffs on imports of medicines and equipment needed to eradicate the Aedes mosquito."

"There is no alternative to the awareness of the city dwellers to solve other problems including mosquitoes in the capital and across the country. If the city dwellers do not keep clean their own backyards, which are mosquito breeding grounds, then it is not possible to prevent them by conducting mobile courts and imposing jail and fines.

Nazrul Islam, former Vice Chancellor and Virologist Prof of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "Aedes mosquito larvae have got a chance to breed and grow in the intermittent rains of a few days. The number of dengue cases has come down this year as mosquito eradication activities have been intensified. It will be possible to control this situation if the source of mosquito breeding is eliminated quickly."

Abu Naser, Public Relations Officer of DSCC, said, "Mosquito eradication activities are continuing in full swing amid the pandemic. Mosquito infestation has now increased in the city due to recent weather conditions. The use of sophisticated drugs has been added to the destruction of Aedes larvae."

, "Aedes control is going on at full volume. The use of sophisticated tablets will greatly reduce mosquito infestation. The routine work of DSCC in controlling Aedes mosquitoes and Culex mosquitoes is being handled properly," he added.















