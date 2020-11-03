WHO chief in quarantine

Video
Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, Nov 2: The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms.
"I have been identified as a contact of someone
who has tested positive for #COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.
"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he added.
Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic.


