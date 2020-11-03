

Nation mourns four national leaders today

The day saw one of the dark chapters in the history of Bangladesh after the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On 03 November 1975 four national leaders and heroes of the country's liberation war were assassinated by a band of disgruntled army officers inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders are Syed Nazrul Islam, who acted as the president inn absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Tajuddin Ahmad, the first prime minister of independent Bangladesh, M Mansur Ali, the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman, the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.

After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman including his family members on August 15, 1975 the nation also experienced a bitter history on November 3 the same year.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Provisional Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, most popularly known as the Mujibnagar Government.

The government was formed on April 10, 1971 following the Bangabandhu's declaration of independence and took oath at Mujibnagar on April 17. It was the supreme leadership of the liberation movement.

The Supreme Court on April 30, 2013, awarded death sentences to three former army personnel and life imprisonments to twelve other people for killing the four national leaders.

The three accused handed capital punishment are Risalder (retd) Muslemuddin, Dafadar (dismissed) Marfat Ali Shah and Dafadar (dismissed) Abdul Hashem Mridha.

The twelve jailed for life are Lt Col (dismissed) Khondaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haq Dalim, Lt Col (retd) SHMB Noor Chowdhury, Lt Col (retd) AM Rashed Chowdhury, Maj (relieved) Ahmed Shariful Hossain, Capt (retd) Abdul Majed, Capt (relieved) Kismat Hasem, Capt (relieved) Nazmul Hossain Ansar, Maj (retd) Bazlul Huda, Maj (retd) AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Lt Col (dismissed) Syed Farooq-ur Rahman and Lt Col (retd) Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan.

Five others Lt Col (dismissed) Syed Farooq-ur Rahman, Lt Col (retd) Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Maj (retd) Bazlul Huda, Maj (retd) AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Capt (retd) Abdul Majed were executed in the Bangabandhu murder case.

After passing 45 years of the brutal jail killings the nation is yet to see the execution of jail killing verdict. The family members of the four national leaders mentioned it as tragedy while talking to the Daily Observer.

Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi MP, daughter of Syed Nazrul Islam, said it is the demand of time to form a special commission to identify the mastermind who assassinated Bangabandhu with his most of family members and after that his most trusted political-mates - four national leaders.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, a grandson of M Mansur Ali, said, "It is very painful for the nation and specially the family members of the national four leaders that the verdict is yet to be executed."

"When the BNP-Jamat alliance came to power in 2001 and they hampered judicial proceedings. The destroyed evidence related to the case. So, the judicial proceedings didn't go with our expectation due to the anti-liberation forces," he added.

The ruling Awami League (AL) and different organizations have taken various programmes to mark the Jail killing Day.

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, paid rich tributes to four national leaders on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day recalling their immense contributions to the War of Liberation.

AL central executive committee, Dhaka city North and South city AL committees and its other associate bodies have decided to observer the day on limited scale abiding by necessary health guidelines due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags at half mast and hoisting of black flag at all AL party offices throughout the country including the central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban at dawn on the day.

AL will place a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi around 8:00 am. Different units of AL and its associate bodies will also pay tributes to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, and the national four leaders marking the day.

Offering Fateha, milad-mahfil and special prayer will be held at the graves of the four national leaders.

AL will arrange a discussion at its central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 3:30pm.

AL president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the programme through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all the party leaders and activists across the country to observe the day maintaining the health guidelines.















