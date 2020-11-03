Govt has no plan to impose C-19 lockdown





However, people have been urged to stay careful so that virus cannot spread in the country.

While briefing media after Monday's cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam gave the information in response to a query.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

He said the cabinet on Monday discussed the

issue of second wave of the covid-19 during the winter season. But it didn't agree to impose further restriction on movements of people.

The meeting also discussed the incentive packages announced during the global pandemic to recover the country's economy damaged due to virus transmission.

The situation is worst in the USA and European countries. Most countries have already enforced lockdown. Announcing fresh lockdown, France declared that no one would be allowed to come out of houses without permission, he said.

"In comparison to other countries, we are in better condition. We are still in a comfortable situation. But, there is nothing to be satisfied. We must have to remain careful."

The government will execute 'No mask, no service' policy initially. It will be ensured through social campaign. If it doesn't work, legal actions will be taken. All government and private authorities have been asked to execute the policy, he added.

Khandker Anwarul said, "I was surprised to see the situation in the mosque. No one is following the health guidelines. I have asked the authorities concerned that no one will be allowed to enter the mosques across the country without mask."

The mass transports must have to comply with the government decision to ensure use of face masks.

Regarding lockdown, he said, "We are still in comfortable position. Hopefully, it wouldn't be needed. If we can ensure use of face mask, Covid-19 transmission can be controlled.

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of "The Gandhi Ashram (Trustees Board) Act, 2020" to give the social body a legal shape by abolishing the existing 'Gandhi Ashram (Trustees Board) Ordinance, 1975'.

According to the existing ordinance, the Gandhi Ashram was established at Jayag in Noakhali district.

A Board of Trustees usually looks after the administration and development of the Gandhi Ashram. It would be a statutory body. The trustee board will be responsible for movable and immovable properties of the Ashram.

The board will have the authority to collect or hand over any properties of the Ashram.

The Cabinet also approved a draft law 'Development Boards Laws (Repeal) Act, 2020' abolishing existing development board laws.

According to the draft law, the divisional development boards, district development boards and Haor Development Board would not exist anymore after promulgation of the law, the Cabinet Secretary said.















