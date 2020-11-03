Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the roles of brave patriots are now desperately needed to resolve the country's current political crisis.
"There's a crisis in the country. Courage, patients and patriotism are now very much needed to overcome the prevailing political crisis of the country," he said.
 The BNP secretary general made the remarks at a programme arranged commemorating late BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka.
Sadeque Hossain Khoka Smriti Parishad arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the first death anniversary of late BNP vice chairman and undivided Dhaka City mayor Kohoka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
Nasiruddin Yousuff hospitalised with C-19
Deal on C-19 vaccine in 2 to 4 days: Minister
Divided BNP would fail to oust unpopular govt: Gayeshwar
National Zoo reopens today
26 to get Youth Award this year
Suspended DIG Prisons Bazlur Rashid gets bail
Philadelphia hit by unrest after police shooting


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft