Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the roles of brave patriots are now desperately needed to resolve the country's current political crisis.

"There's a crisis in the country. Courage, patients and patriotism are now very much needed to overcome the prevailing political crisis of the country," he said.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks at a programme arranged commemorating late BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka.

Sadeque Hossain Khoka Smriti Parishad arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the first death anniversary of late BNP vice chairman and undivided Dhaka City mayor Kohoka.