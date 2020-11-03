Prof Islam joins as IUB dean



He had also worked as adjunct professor at the Open University Malaysia or OUM from 2011 to 2014. Professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam joined the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) as the dean of the School of Engineering, Technology and Science or SETS, says a press release.Prof Islam served as the Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University (DIU) from 2015 to 2020.He is a former professor of computer science and engineering department of the university.Prof Islam has 39 years of teaching and research experiences with various reputed institutions in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.He had also worked as adjunct professor at the Open University Malaysia or OUM from 2011 to 2014.