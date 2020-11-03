Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs today

Gas supply will remain suspended for eight hours from 10am on Tuesday at different areas of Dhaka city and nearby areas due to gas pipeline repair works.

According to a press release of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the areas where gas supply will remain suspended are Fatullah Post Office Goli, Prime Textile, Delpara, Bhuigar and its adjoining areas.

During the time, gas supply to all household consumers, industries, commercial ventures, and CNG refuelling stations will remain suspended, said Titas Gas. -UNB







