JUJA condemns attack on Ctg journo

Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) on Monday condemned the recent attack on a media person, Golam Sarwar in Chattogram and demanded immediate actions over the attack.

JUJA President Md Asaduz Zaman and General Secretary Md Mahbub Alam came up with a statement signed by its office and publication secretary Roudra Azad over attacks on journalists.

According to the statement, the leaders said, "Golam Sarwar has come down to oppression due to presenting the truths. The truth cannot be suppressed by any kind of torture, attack or lawsuit."







