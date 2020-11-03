40 AI online services by 2021: Palak





Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Monday said that 40 Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and tools related to language and technology are being developed under the ICT department, and will be available online by 2021."Also, services like text to speech, spelling and grammar correction and OCR will be added to convert e-documents into D-documents. These services related to language and technology will change the country's information technology infrastructure," he said in a view exchange meet on digital platform, said a press release.The state minister was exchanging views with respective officials on the progress of various projects under BCC of ICT department, including Bangla language enrichment project in information technology through research and development in the view exchange.Mentioning that 'Bangla Board' is being developed like 'Gboard', he said that this input system or keyboard will contain features like automatic next character and next word suggestion.