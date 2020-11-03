Video
BREB to install 89 lakh smart prepaid meters

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

As part of the government's campaign for smart prepayment metering system, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has undertaken a plan to install 89 lakh meters within its jurisdiction.
"We have so far installed 1,110,568 smart prepayment meters across the country," Chairman of BREB Major General (Retd) Moin Uddin said on Monday.
He said some 39 lakh smart prepayment meters out of the 89 lakh will be installed by the next three years with its own and government's finance.
The chairman said the BREB installed 7 lakh smart prepayment meters under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) project of 10 lakh meters installation in 2019-2020.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government has a plan to bring all consumers under smart prepayment metering system aimed at reducing system loss, pilferage and overbilling in power consumption across the country.
"We have already brought 98 percent, people, under electricity coverage and the remaining population will be provided with power by the Mujib Barsha", he said.
Nasrul Hamid said the government is providing 01 percent rebate on electricity recharge amount. As the prepayment meter bills on actual uses, so there is no chance of ghost billing, consumers' sufferings and other anomalies in the power sector, he said. He said the government has taken initiatives to replace 2.0 crore traditional meters by prepaid meters within 2025 for ensuring transparency in electricity billing system.
"The government under the honest and sincere leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to providing electricity for all by the Mujib Barsha as per the slogan of the government-Sheikh Hasina's initiative for reaching electricity in every house," Nasrul Hamid added.
He said power distribution companies will set up 22, 26,600 smart prepayment meters in the financial year 2020-2021, adding, "The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has relentlessly been working to supply uninterrupted electricity to all."




According to BREB information, the total number of consumers under BREB is 2.89 crore. The BREB will construct 30,000 kilometres new distribution line and provide 6 lakh new electricity connections during the FY 21. It will also provide training to officials and employees at least 60 hours aimed at making efficient manpower of the BREB. The BREB has a target to launch e-services to consumers.
The BREB chairman said installation of 50,000 smart prepayment meters was under process during the FY 21 with its own finance increasing the total number of consumers under prepaid meter coverage to 1,110,568.    -BSS


