Tuesday, 3 November, 2020
JnU students demand semester fee waiver

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Jagannath University (JnU) students on Monday demanded waiver of semester fee amid the pandemic.
They submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor asking for an unconditional semester fee waiver as students of the university have been facing an economic crisis over the last eight months.
Students alleged that the university served a notice to all departments to enrol students for the new semester.
But most of them are unable to pay semester fee now as they are facing economic vulnerabilities and already lost their part-time jobs.
JnU Vice-chancellor Mijanur Rahman said, "If the students want a waiver of semester fee, all of them need to apply to the education ministry. The university cannot waive the fee."
"If other universities, including Dhaka University, make any move in this connection, we will follow that."    -UNB


