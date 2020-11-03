Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RNPP procurement scam: Bail of contractor stayed

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed a High Court order till November 8 that granted permanent bail to Asif Hossain, a construction conractor in a graft case filed over the corruption in supplying furniture and appliances at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project's (RNPP) housing project in Pabna.
The apex court also ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit an leave to appeal against the HC bail order.
A four-member virtual Appellate Division bench, headed by Chief Hustice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by ACC seeking stay on the HC bail order. On October 29, the SC fixed November 1 for delivering order after hearing on the ACC's plea.
Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while Attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state and Senior lawyerFida M Kamal stood for contractor Asif.
Earlier, on October 21, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted permanent bail to Asif Hossain after disposing ofa rule issued over granting bail to him. On October 19, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to complete investigations into three graft cases filed over the purchase of furniture and other household items for Green City housing project under the RNPP.
The ACC filed the cases with Pabna district office on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant. The anti-graft body arrested 13 people including Asif Hossain on the same day.




According to several media reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Islam joins as IUB dean
CCC administrator distributing masks and leaflets among the people
Bridge linking Haripur and Kushtia on brink of collapse in just 3 years
Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs today
JUJA condemns attack on Ctg journo
Former Students' Association of Carmichael College, Rangpur
40 AI online services by 2021: Palak
BREB to install 89 lakh smart prepaid meters


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft