RNPP procurement scam: Bail of contractor stayed





The apex court also ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit an leave to appeal against the HC bail order.

A four-member virtual Appellate Division bench, headed by Chief Hustice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by ACC seeking stay on the HC bail order. On October 29, the SC fixed November 1 for delivering order after hearing on the ACC's plea.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while Attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state and Senior lawyerFida M Kamal stood for contractor Asif.

Earlier, on October 21, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted permanent bail to Asif Hossain after disposing ofa rule issued over granting bail to him. On October 19, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to complete investigations into three graft cases filed over the purchase of furniture and other household items for Green City housing project under the RNPP.

The ACC filed the cases with Pabna district office on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant. The anti-graft body arrested 13 people including Asif Hossain on the same day.









According to several media reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.





The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed a High Court order till November 8 that granted permanent bail to Asif Hossain, a construction conractor in a graft case filed over the corruption in supplying furniture and appliances at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project's (RNPP) housing project in Pabna.The apex court also ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit an leave to appeal against the HC bail order.A four-member virtual Appellate Division bench, headed by Chief Hustice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by ACC seeking stay on the HC bail order. On October 29, the SC fixed November 1 for delivering order after hearing on the ACC's plea.Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while Attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state and Senior lawyerFida M Kamal stood for contractor Asif.Earlier, on October 21, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted permanent bail to Asif Hossain after disposing ofa rule issued over granting bail to him. On October 19, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to complete investigations into three graft cases filed over the purchase of furniture and other household items for Green City housing project under the RNPP.The ACC filed the cases with Pabna district office on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant. The anti-graft body arrested 13 people including Asif Hossain on the same day.According to several media reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.