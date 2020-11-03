82 more tested positive for C-19 in Ctg





Among the newly detected patients, 72 are from Chattogram city and 10 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 21,289 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday.

Of the total infected persons, 15,590 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,684 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 16,603 with the healing of 56 more people.

Besides, 1,096 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city. -BSS















