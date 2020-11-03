Video
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020
Editorial

Ensure testing of all inbound passengers from abroad

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020


Ensure testing of all inbound passengers from abroad

Ensure testing of all inbound passengers from abroad

With rising number of Coronavirus infection rates in Europe and America ahead of winter, it is also time for us to turn extraordinarily alert. Apprehending a steep rise of infection rate during winter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said to reintroduce C-19 tests for every inbound passenger, at all ports in the country as rest of the world is on the brink of a repeated outbreak.

We are in full agreement with the PM's call. Anyone coming from abroad has to go through a mandatory C -19 check for ensuring the safety of our people, as well as preventing further spreading of the virus. The PM has also asked the authorities concerned to take immediate steps.

In this connection, she mentioned that at the initial stage of the outbreak, the government had issued 21 directives to keep the people of the country safe from Covid-19 infection. We believe, it is time to re-introduce some of those directives until a fresh spate of general holidays or shutdown is announced.

Now that the prime minister has issued a clear directive -- the ball is now in the court of our port authorities - all air, land and water included. If authorities concerned somehow fail to implement the directive, they must be held accountable.

It is time for our port authorities to draw bitter lessons from past failures. We didn't have any major hiccup with inbound passengers from China during the initial weeks of the pandemic's outbreak. Soon after, our airport authorities miserably failed to scan and strictly quarantine inbound passengers from Italy, the pandemic's hotspot in February, March and April. This failure must not be allowed to repeat.

The C - 19 pandemic, on a broader scale had largely spread with thousands of un-scanned and unchecked inbound passengers from different European countries in the first three months this year.   

We urge the health ministry to fast track initiatives to set up scanning, checking and quarantine facilities. Especially, scanning and testing facilities must be put in place the earliest. Port authorities must also be equipped with ample amount of protective gears.





To cut a long story short -- port, medical and law enforcement agencies must work together - that the virus is not anyhow re-transmitted by inbound passengers. Procrastination in materialising the PM's call would only worsen the pandemic scenario in winter.

We must act sincerely and the soonest.



Ensure testing of all inbound passengers from abroad
