Fake freedom fighter should get punished





After nine long months of bloody war and in exchange for the blood of three million martyrs, this country got its independence. But those who fought for the independence of this country at the risk of their lives did not get the real freedom fighter certificates.



On the other hand, many unethical citizens manage to get freedom fighter certificate through unscrupulous ways. Recently, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh has decided to check and sort all kinds of information of 55,000 freedom fighters in the country. These freedom fighters were enlisted from 2002 to 2014 without any verification.



It is really frustrating for the entire country not to be able to enlist the real freedom fighters after almost half a century of our independence. They deserve the highest respect and dignity. So, in the end, I would like to say that by verifying and sorting out the correct information, the real freedom fighters have to be enlisted and they have to be given the right status.



Moreover the fake freedom fighters should be identified. We also need to take necessary action against them.

M, Sayem Ahmad









Department of Political Science

Dhaka College, Dhaka



