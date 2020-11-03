Video
Letter To the Editor

Fake freedom fighter should get punished

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Dear Sir
After nine long months of bloody war and in exchange for the blood of three million martyrs, this country got its independence. But those who fought for the independence of this country at the risk of their lives did not get the real freedom fighter certificates.

On the other hand, many unethical citizens manage to get freedom fighter certificate through unscrupulous ways. Recently, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh has decided to check and sort all kinds of information of 55,000 freedom fighters in the country. These freedom fighters were enlisted from 2002 to 2014 without any verification.
 
It is really frustrating for the entire country not to be able to enlist the real freedom fighters after almost half a century of our independence. They deserve the highest respect and dignity. So, in the end, I would like to say that by verifying and sorting out the correct information, the real freedom fighters have to be enlisted and they have to be given the right status.

Moreover the fake freedom fighters should be identified. We also need to take necessary action against them.
M, Sayem Ahmad




Department of Political Science
Dhaka College, Dhaka


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft