

Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)



Apart from poor governance the propensity of the government's undue reliance on the civil-military bureaucrats had caused enormous losses to Pakistan. Comparing tenures of the founding leaders of India and Pakistan, it is quite clear that Nehru lived till 1964, whereas Jinnah died just after one year of the partition soon to be followed by Liaqat Ali Khan that created a void in the leadership of Pakistan.



In the early 1951, there was a call for nationalization of the army and a panel of potential Commander-in-Chief was sent to Prime Minister's office. The list included Major General Akbar Khan, Major General Iftikhar Khan, Major General Ishfakul Majid, and Major General N.A.M. Raza. Initially, General Iftikhar Khan was selected to be appointed as first native Commander-in-Chief of the army, but he died in a plane crash. All three remaining Generals were bypassed as Defence Secretary Iskandar Mirza lobbied for Ayub Khan despite the fact that his name was not in the consideration. They also thought, without an ethnic power base Ayub would not dare to seek political power and that if he should even try his military rivals would hold him in check. But, they were quite wrong. Such appointments never benefit any and this was no exception. Even in the case of Bangladesh, when General Moeen U Ahmed was appointed as the Chief of Staff to head the army on political consideration; it backfired.



After Liaquat Ali Khan's assassination in October 1951, the debate over state language issue and associated ordeal stimulated the Bengali nationalism. Bengali was recognized as one of the state languages of Pakistan. The outcome of the Language movement united the Bengalis and eventually engaged them in a series of political movement leading to War of Independence 1971.



In the 1954's first Provincial Election in East Pakistan, the United Front won massive victory against the Muslim League. Losing control on the Eastern Wing, the Central Government took no time in dismissing the United Front government within two and half months in office. As Acting Governor General Iskander Mirza shrewdly dismissed Ghulam Muhammad while he was on a medical trip and himself became Governor General. In 1956 when the first indigenous constitution was adopted, Pakistan came to be known as Islamic Republic while Iskander Mirza was unanimously declared as its first President. Just to mention, Pakistan got its constitution in 1956 while the Indian constitution was adopted in 1949.



Amidst political instability and chaos, President Mirza declared martial law on the night of 7-8 October 1958 trusting the military to restore order. But the story of Pakistani politics is all about betrayal. General Ayub Khan on becoming the Chief Martial Law Administrator took no time to oust Mirza to exile in London. Being the great-grand son of Mir Jafar, who changed sides in favour of the British during the Battle of Plassey, Iskander Mirza was strongly criticized for being power hungry and planning an attack on Jammu Kashmir in 1947.



From the beginning, General Ayub resented both politics and the politicians. To ban the politicians, he passed Elective Bodies Disqualification Order (EBDO). He was not in favour of trusting illiterate and poor people with adult franchise. So, Ayub introduced the system of "basic democracies" in 1960 essentially to avoid direct election. It consisted of a network of local self-governing bodies to provide a link between the government and the people. Primary governing units were set up to conduct local affairs; their members were elected by constituencies of 800-1000 adults. A national referendum among all those elected confirmed Ayub as President. He also drafted the constitution as he wanted to manipulate his power and position.



Since, India was non-aligned; therefore, Pakistan got an opportunity to become US's strategic partner ostensibly to counter communist threat in the region. In addition, it became the primary recipient of US aid which was estimated at $1.5 to $2 billion for the period between 1954 and 1965. The assistance included F-104 Star-fighters, Patton tanks, armoured personnel carriers and automatic and recoilless infantry weapons. In return, Pakistan allowed the USA to establish a top secret base at Badaber, near Peshawar, and provided all the logistic support to operate the Americas spy U2 plane conducting espionage over Russia to gather intelligence. Sadly, on 1 May 1960, while Francis Gary Powers was piloting a flight over Russia was shot down. It was a huge let down for US President Dwight Eisenhower's administration. Around the same time, with US aid, India developed her education, health and agriculture. Similar to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the first Indian Institute of Technology was set up in May, 1950 at the site of Hijli Detention Camp in Kharagpur. It was part of Jawharlul Nehru's vision that transformed the symbol of political oppression into a symbol of hope.



The economic growth, which many cite as Ayub Khan's major achievement rather promoted income inequalities resulting in the rise of the 20 influential families who controlled Pakistan's resources. Disparity in every sector was widespread. 60-80% foreign exchange was earned through export of Jute from East Pakistan but most of which was reinvested in West Pakistan. Deprivation in employment sector was even worse! In the 1950's, out of 734 Secretary, Joint Secretary and Undersecretaries in Pakistan's Central Secretariat, Bengalis numbered 42; there were no Bengali secretary, only 1/2 Joint Secretary, 10 Deputy Secretary and 30 undersecretaries. There were only 15 Bengalis out of 897 officers in the rank of Major and above.



Hoping to be reelected, Ayub entrusted Bhutto to conduct the election campaign against Fatima Jinnah. Bhutto knew the trick and throughout the campaign, he had sought to divert attention from democracy by rekindling passions over Pakistan's claims to Kashmir. As expected, Ayub was reelected and Pakistan went to war against India purely for political reason. The conversation between Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Iskandar Mirza, throws more light on this. When Pakistan lost in 1965 war, Bhutto was on a visit to London and met Mirza. While talking to Bhutto, Mirza asked 'Pakistan can never defeat India, then, why did you start the war? ' Bhutto responded by saying that 'I could not help but to remove Ayub, this was necessary.'



Ayub relieved Bhutto from the government but the damage was already done. The war had drained the country's resources and the economy began to crumble. Ayub accused of 'losing the war on the negotiation table'. Bhutto went on to form the Pakistan People's Party, and along with the already established left-wing groups, such as the National Awami Party (NAP) and the National Students Federation (NSF), he turned out to be the most promising politician in West Pakistan to fight against the military dictator Field Marshal Ayub Khan.



By then the stalwart politicians in the East Pakistan to name Suhrawardy, Fazlul Haque and Nazimuddin - all expired and charismatic young leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman rose to the peak of Awami League (AL). As 1965 war came to an end, it disproved the idea of 'security of East lay in the West'. Sheikh Mujib came up with the demand of greater autonomy and accused the Pakistan regime of leaving East Pakistan open to an Indian attack.



The converging political pressure on the regime eventually forced Ayub Khan to put an end of dictatorial regime. He managed to escape by handing over the baton to General Yahiya Khan, who on assuming power promised to conduct a free and fair election. Historians while examining Yahya's decision have argued that based on intelligence assessment no single party would win a majority in parliament, and, with a hung parliament, real power would rest in the hands of the military.



Around this time, Iskander Mirza desperately tried to come back to Pakistan but was humiliated and his miseries did not end even after his death. He died in London in November 1969. When approached Pakistan refused to accept the dead body. Finally, he was buried in Iran. Such undying animosity these leaders had for each other and we had them to rule us for nearly two decades!



Nature had unbelievably turned things around for East Pakistan when the Yahiya Khan postponed the elections by two months due to a devastating cyclone. The polls were announced for 7 December 1970. A devastating cyclone and tidal force occurred in November 1970 that claimed nearly 200,000 lives and caused enormous destructions. East Pakistanis were shocked at the response of the military-bureaucratic administration in dealing with this human crisis. East Pakistani politicians, just about a month prior to Pakistan's first elections, made no mistakes in exposing how worthless the Bengalis had become to the ruling Pakistani junta. Collective Bengali hatred for the Pakistanis brought a ballot revolution in favour of Awami League and its supreme leader Sheikh Mujib. The result was a massive electoral victory.



Yahiya-Bhutto clique refused to accept the election mandate and hand over power to the elected leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that finally led to the War of Liberation and emergence of independent Bangladesh in 1971. History says had we not been part of such a bitter antiquity under united Pakistan, we would have never fought so fiercely for our freedom.

The writer is former Military Secretary to the President



















Language issue should have been dealt with pragmatically being in the realm of result and consequences. Why Urdu had to be made the state language with only 7.5% speakers and impose the same on the Bengalis representing 54% of the total demographic make-up? If one looks at Europe where nationalism took shape; numerous countries were founded on the basis of language. Even India with such diversity maintaining her integrity as it is reorganized into territorially concentrated linguistic groups as states. Language has always been an important element in resolving nationality issue which was grossly violated in Pakistan. Karachi was made the first capital of Pakistan just because the Governor General was born here - an emotional reason. A decade later, military ruler President Ayub Khan relocated the capital to Islamabad just to remain close to Rawalpindi, where the military headquarters are located. Even the Pakistani leadership preferred not to celebrate their independence day with the Hindus of India on 15 August and changed it to 14 August being the 27th day of the month of Ramadan.Apart from poor governance the propensity of the government's undue reliance on the civil-military bureaucrats had caused enormous losses to Pakistan. Comparing tenures of the founding leaders of India and Pakistan, it is quite clear that Nehru lived till 1964, whereas Jinnah died just after one year of the partition soon to be followed by Liaqat Ali Khan that created a void in the leadership of Pakistan.In the early 1951, there was a call for nationalization of the army and a panel of potential Commander-in-Chief was sent to Prime Minister's office. The list included Major General Akbar Khan, Major General Iftikhar Khan, Major General Ishfakul Majid, and Major General N.A.M. Raza. Initially, General Iftikhar Khan was selected to be appointed as first native Commander-in-Chief of the army, but he died in a plane crash. All three remaining Generals were bypassed as Defence Secretary Iskandar Mirza lobbied for Ayub Khan despite the fact that his name was not in the consideration. They also thought, without an ethnic power base Ayub would not dare to seek political power and that if he should even try his military rivals would hold him in check. But, they were quite wrong. Such appointments never benefit any and this was no exception. Even in the case of Bangladesh, when General Moeen U Ahmed was appointed as the Chief of Staff to head the army on political consideration; it backfired.After Liaquat Ali Khan's assassination in October 1951, the debate over state language issue and associated ordeal stimulated the Bengali nationalism. Bengali was recognized as one of the state languages of Pakistan. The outcome of the Language movement united the Bengalis and eventually engaged them in a series of political movement leading to War of Independence 1971.In the 1954's first Provincial Election in East Pakistan, the United Front won massive victory against the Muslim League. Losing control on the Eastern Wing, the Central Government took no time in dismissing the United Front government within two and half months in office. As Acting Governor General Iskander Mirza shrewdly dismissed Ghulam Muhammad while he was on a medical trip and himself became Governor General. In 1956 when the first indigenous constitution was adopted, Pakistan came to be known as Islamic Republic while Iskander Mirza was unanimously declared as its first President. Just to mention, Pakistan got its constitution in 1956 while the Indian constitution was adopted in 1949.Amidst political instability and chaos, President Mirza declared martial law on the night of 7-8 October 1958 trusting the military to restore order. But the story of Pakistani politics is all about betrayal. General Ayub Khan on becoming the Chief Martial Law Administrator took no time to oust Mirza to exile in London. Being the great-grand son of Mir Jafar, who changed sides in favour of the British during the Battle of Plassey, Iskander Mirza was strongly criticized for being power hungry and planning an attack on Jammu Kashmir in 1947.From the beginning, General Ayub resented both politics and the politicians. To ban the politicians, he passed Elective Bodies Disqualification Order (EBDO). He was not in favour of trusting illiterate and poor people with adult franchise. So, Ayub introduced the system of "basic democracies" in 1960 essentially to avoid direct election. It consisted of a network of local self-governing bodies to provide a link between the government and the people. Primary governing units were set up to conduct local affairs; their members were elected by constituencies of 800-1000 adults. A national referendum among all those elected confirmed Ayub as President. He also drafted the constitution as he wanted to manipulate his power and position.Since, India was non-aligned; therefore, Pakistan got an opportunity to become US's strategic partner ostensibly to counter communist threat in the region. In addition, it became the primary recipient of US aid which was estimated at $1.5 to $2 billion for the period between 1954 and 1965. The assistance included F-104 Star-fighters, Patton tanks, armoured personnel carriers and automatic and recoilless infantry weapons. In return, Pakistan allowed the USA to establish a top secret base at Badaber, near Peshawar, and provided all the logistic support to operate the Americas spy U2 plane conducting espionage over Russia to gather intelligence. Sadly, on 1 May 1960, while Francis Gary Powers was piloting a flight over Russia was shot down. It was a huge let down for US President Dwight Eisenhower's administration. Around the same time, with US aid, India developed her education, health and agriculture. Similar to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the first Indian Institute of Technology was set up in May, 1950 at the site of Hijli Detention Camp in Kharagpur. It was part of Jawharlul Nehru's vision that transformed the symbol of political oppression into a symbol of hope.The economic growth, which many cite as Ayub Khan's major achievement rather promoted income inequalities resulting in the rise of the 20 influential families who controlled Pakistan's resources. Disparity in every sector was widespread. 60-80% foreign exchange was earned through export of Jute from East Pakistan but most of which was reinvested in West Pakistan. Deprivation in employment sector was even worse! In the 1950's, out of 734 Secretary, Joint Secretary and Undersecretaries in Pakistan's Central Secretariat, Bengalis numbered 42; there were no Bengali secretary, only 1/2 Joint Secretary, 10 Deputy Secretary and 30 undersecretaries. There were only 15 Bengalis out of 897 officers in the rank of Major and above.Hoping to be reelected, Ayub entrusted Bhutto to conduct the election campaign against Fatima Jinnah. Bhutto knew the trick and throughout the campaign, he had sought to divert attention from democracy by rekindling passions over Pakistan's claims to Kashmir. As expected, Ayub was reelected and Pakistan went to war against India purely for political reason. The conversation between Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Iskandar Mirza, throws more light on this. When Pakistan lost in 1965 war, Bhutto was on a visit to London and met Mirza. While talking to Bhutto, Mirza asked 'Pakistan can never defeat India, then, why did you start the war? ' Bhutto responded by saying that 'I could not help but to remove Ayub, this was necessary.'Ayub relieved Bhutto from the government but the damage was already done. The war had drained the country's resources and the economy began to crumble. Ayub accused of 'losing the war on the negotiation table'. Bhutto went on to form the Pakistan People's Party, and along with the already established left-wing groups, such as the National Awami Party (NAP) and the National Students Federation (NSF), he turned out to be the most promising politician in West Pakistan to fight against the military dictator Field Marshal Ayub Khan.By then the stalwart politicians in the East Pakistan to name Suhrawardy, Fazlul Haque and Nazimuddin - all expired and charismatic young leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman rose to the peak of Awami League (AL). As 1965 war came to an end, it disproved the idea of 'security of East lay in the West'. Sheikh Mujib came up with the demand of greater autonomy and accused the Pakistan regime of leaving East Pakistan open to an Indian attack.The converging political pressure on the regime eventually forced Ayub Khan to put an end of dictatorial regime. He managed to escape by handing over the baton to General Yahiya Khan, who on assuming power promised to conduct a free and fair election. Historians while examining Yahya's decision have argued that based on intelligence assessment no single party would win a majority in parliament, and, with a hung parliament, real power would rest in the hands of the military.Around this time, Iskander Mirza desperately tried to come back to Pakistan but was humiliated and his miseries did not end even after his death. He died in London in November 1969. When approached Pakistan refused to accept the dead body. Finally, he was buried in Iran. Such undying animosity these leaders had for each other and we had them to rule us for nearly two decades!Nature had unbelievably turned things around for East Pakistan when the Yahiya Khan postponed the elections by two months due to a devastating cyclone. The polls were announced for 7 December 1970. A devastating cyclone and tidal force occurred in November 1970 that claimed nearly 200,000 lives and caused enormous destructions. East Pakistanis were shocked at the response of the military-bureaucratic administration in dealing with this human crisis. East Pakistani politicians, just about a month prior to Pakistan's first elections, made no mistakes in exposing how worthless the Bengalis had become to the ruling Pakistani junta. Collective Bengali hatred for the Pakistanis brought a ballot revolution in favour of Awami League and its supreme leader Sheikh Mujib. The result was a massive electoral victory.Yahiya-Bhutto clique refused to accept the election mandate and hand over power to the elected leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that finally led to the War of Liberation and emergence of independent Bangladesh in 1971. History says had we not been part of such a bitter antiquity under united Pakistan, we would have never fought so fiercely for our freedom.The writer is former Military Secretary to the President