

Herd immunity can be hard to get at this time



In the case of COVID-19, we don't know if or when a vaccine will be available. We also don't know whether everyone who recovers is necessarily immune, if yes for how long may vary. Herd immunity refers to a large portion of a community developing a degree of immunity to a virus, thereby reducing person-to-person spread. As a result, the whole community gains protection, not just those who are immune.



There are two pathways to herd immunity: natural infection or vaccination. Natural infection refers to when a large number of people have had a disease and recovered. However, the extent of protection via natural infection is unknown with the new coronavirus. Moreover, more people would die while waiting for herd immunity than if a vaccine was there. As no vaccines for coronavirus are yet in sight, experts caution that achieving natural herd immunity in the majority of the population of Bangladesh might bring forward a health catastrophe considering the country's population density, healthcare facilities, and awareness regarding COVID-19 among its citizens.



Herd immunity, an important tool in epidemic control, was proposed as a means to overcome pandemic. Only a certain proportion of the population needs to be infected in order to stop large outbreaks, either through naturally-acquired disease, or through vaccination. Since a vaccine is not available for COVID-19 yet, some people advocated that the infection be allowed to spread in the community until herd immunity is achieved. At least 60-70per cent of the population should have immunity to really break the chain of transmission. If you allow this to happen naturally, it will take a long time, of course, but more importantly, it is going to do a lot of collateral damage.



However, the reality is that there is no vaccine for the coronavirus as of yet. In the absence of a vaccine, immunity to the virus can likely only be achieved if an individual contracts it and survives, developing antibodies in their system. It would require the immune-compromised to be sacrificed for the sake of the e2conomy, a notion unacceptable and inhumane. The concept centres on enough people in the population, as many as 70 per cent in the case of COVID-19 getting infected thereby building up their immunity to the virus.



With an overwhelming majority having developed such immunity, the rest of the population would be much more secure and the infection would gradually fade away. For many viruses, including coronavirus, any immunity if there be, lasts a few months at best, especially given that the virus mutates. Unless and until it is shown that COVID-19 patients benefit from long term immunity, to consider herd immunity is but a fairy tale. We have seen polio virus acquiring herd immunity.



The World Health Organisation said in a statement, "there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered fromCOVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection." This means the concept of herd immunity is not guaranteed even if 70 per cent of the population were to get infected. Besides, when 70 per cent of a population gets infected, many will die when the infection overpowers the antibodies. 70 per cent of this population which requires to be infected for herd immunity comes to a huge number. In other words, more than 11 crore people will be required to get infected with COVID-19 before herd immunity kicks in Bangladesh. If a 1 per cent mortality rate is applied, the number of people dead would be massive.



One epidemiological study in Dhaka, which found 45 per cent of the respondents in the capital to be carrying Covid-19anantibody, indicates that residents in some parts of the city may have developed herd immunity. The findings of the study carry a lot of importance and will be helpful in transmission control, treatment of the infected people, and also vaccination. We should take steps to run such more studies, so that status could be ascertained.



Since symptomless people can transmit the infection as carriers, protective measures become the matter of utmost importance. We are ignoring the fact that even a downward trend of new cases, as we are seeing, can take a U-turn, any time especially during winter a second wave or existing pattern could change. The study shows the majority of people have no symptoms and 18 per cent of them are children, so opening schools at this stage can be catastrophic, considering child population. It is wise to wait and watch.



Antibody is a kind of blood protein produced in response to a specific antigen. It counteracts the antigen and can prevent viruses from causing infections by binding, neutralizing or making those inactive. People who got infected and are negative now, even they cannot feel free since the antibody only lasts for three months. Even the virus can mutate, attacking with a different strain. A number of countries have already been infected by the second wave, if we are not on our guards anything yet could happen. There have been cases of second time infected.



Medical experts agree that at some point we will all acquire herd immunity. But if a population races towards herd immunity before a vaccine is available, the cost in human lives can be catastrophic. This is why the aim is to suppress the spread of infection as much as possible so that the health facilities are not overwhelmed before a vaccine is made available. Maintaining corona etiquette can prevent the virus from getting transmitted from person to person. After a certain time the virus dies, the chain of transmission is stopped.



One study showed, the spread of Covid-19 in the slum areas of Dhaka where the majority of people have already been infected and developed antibodies, suggests that it has almost achieved herd immunity naturally by getting exposed to the virus. It has revealed that one in ten of Dhaka's population has been exposed to the Coronavirus and has developed antibodies. More representative samples covering different regions, hotspots of our country have to be carried out immediately.



If this finding is correct, it means in real terms that millions of people have been infected so far, which is way above the actual diagnosed numbers. If these many are already infected despite all control measures including lockdown, then Dhaka is moving closer to undeclared herd immunity. If the same trend were to continue, Dhaka might go onto attain herd immunity soon. Antibody level remains high for only three months in corona, so it is impossible for herd immunity to persist without a vaccine for long.



Aiming for herd immunity without a vaccine can have disastrous consequences. Herd immunity is achieved when one infected person in a population generates less than one secondary case on an average, which corresponds to the effective reproduction number R (that is, the average number of persons infected by a case) dropping below 1 in the absence of interventions. Given the population, herd immunity could not be an option. Yes, herd immunity could be achieved through immunization, but that may be in the future. For now, we have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, avoiding atherings, following hand hygiene, and maintaining social distancing.



Epidemiologists largely agree that a combined approach is critical given early vaccines brought to market will likely not have hundred per cent efficacy. The World Health Organization chief warned against just allowing the coronavirus to spread in the hope of achieving so-called herd immunity, saying it was "unethical" never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak, let alone pandemic. Infectious diseases have been known to reach herd immunity.



Vaccines are particularly suited for creating herd immunity because; they can be specifically targeted to highly exposed populations, such as healthcare workers or individuals with frequent contacts, exposure, and service providers. They may have a significantly greater impact on reducing viral circulation than naturally-acquired immunity, especially if it turns out that naturally-acquired protective immunity requires boosts through re-infections.



With a vaccine one can achieve immunity and herd immunity safely. Natural infection also can achieve at some point, but it would be at a serious human cost. Meanwhile, until a vaccine reaches in hand they shall have to show efficacy. It shall be the best to take actions that would slow down the progress of the virus following COVID-19 etiquettes of wearing a mask, physical distancing, and following hand hygiene.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq,

Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist















