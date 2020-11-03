

Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!



In this book, the writer discussed not only on Islam and the Western but also on so many eastern regions and religious beliefs as well as civilizations. But, the focal point of this book which helped it to be well-known to the Muslim world was the chapter of 'Islam and the West' in which, Samuel P Huntington argued how a clash between the westerns (Christian) and the Muslim worlds can probably occur.



The chapter, 'Islam and the West' starts with an opinion of the former US President Bill Clinton where he argued that "The West doesn't have problems with Islam but only with Islamist extremists". But, Bill Clinton didn't clarify what type of extremism he talked about. Coming to the main arguments of Huntington on the 'conflict between Islam and the West' he pointed out 'Five' arguments in support of his forecast and encompassed why the western democracy, secularism, democratic socialism and capitalism will be a threat to Islam and the Muslim world and vice-versa.



Firstly, he pointed out that the growth of Muslims and the large numbers of unemployed and disaffected Muslim young who become recruits to Islamist causes and create pressure on neighbouring societies will be causes of this clash.



Secondly, getting confident by Islamic resurgence and comparing Islamic values with the Westerns', the Muslim will be more distinctive and characterized who will challenge the western world.



Thirdly, Huntington picked up some points of universalizing westerns' values and institutions, increasing military and economic superiority and the intervening into the issues of the Muslim world will make resentment among Muslims that will be a cause of the conflict.



Fourthly, collapsing of Communism and the mixing of Westerns and Islam will, make a sense of threat to each other and, pursue them to differentiate themselves from each other.



Fifthly, the intermingling of Muslims and Westerns will not last and will create a sense among them to achieve and differ their personal and religious identities.



Now, let's conjoin the arguments with France matter and reckon the ultimate consequence of this mooted prognostication.



Talking about the Charlie Hebdo, it is not new for them making cartoons to mock various religions and religious pathfinders and conductors. But, after the killing of the teacher 'Samuel', who shown caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (SM) in the classroom and got killed by his Muslim student, this argument got shaped in a new way and it seems that Samuel P Huntington's foresight is right. Not supporting the killing of Samuel (teacher) from the secularist view, someone also must refuse and oppose the argument of Macron to show the cartoons of the prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (SM) upholding the quote-un-quote 'French model of secularism and freedom of expression'!



"Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today", by saying this Emmanuel Macron, started an ideological and religious cold war as well as a new crusade between 'French Bloc and Islamic Bloc'. Why I did use 'French Bloc or Islamic Bloc' will be elaborated below.



Emmanuel Macron is trying heart and soul to proceed with this religious and ideological war what made him more popular in his country from various perspectives. By the way, Macron is supporting the 'Je suis Samuel' (I am Samuel) movement and stimulating people to protest against Muslim and Islamic institutions and groups in France. Consequently, he had shut down thousands of Mosques, Islamic schools as well as Islamic institutions in his country.



Also, he had embargoed Hijab and Islamic dresses and said, "France will not give up religious cartoons. We will continue this movement for the sake of secularism and the decision of this type against associations, groups and individuals (Islamic), will follow in the coming days and weeks." Already, UK and India officially declared their supports for France and Charlie Hebdo and started using Hashtag 'We are with France'. This seems that France got some partners worldwide to make a 'bloc' and to start another 'Crusade'.



On the other side, no sooner had the Muslims of many Muslim countries like Kuwait, Turkey, Bahrain and so on seen the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (SM) on the walls, than they officially and unofficially took decisions to stand against France. Gradually, Saudi-Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia and many Muslim countries officially and unofficially started to boycott French products and, asking the France ambassador to urge France government and Macron to apologize for this unethical work against religion and to throw out the caricatures.



Turkey, however, is now leading the Muslim world by using populism and Islamic sentiment which is extremely needed in this time but Saudi-Arabia got failed here to uphold the Muslim's interest and Turkey put up with the place. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "Macron needs mental health treatment" and affirmed an embargo on the products of France.



Bangladesh Cyber-71, Bangladesh Cyber Army and many other cyber groups from Turkey, Algeria, Tunisia and Canada started cyber-attack against France and it results that a huge number of French websites got down even the website of Charlie Hebdo stopped giving IP access from many regions like Bangladesh and Turkey.



Now, Social Media is full of sharing the hash tag of 'We Love Muhammad (SM)' and 'Boycott French Products' what will create discourse among the Muslims to stand en bloc against the anti-Islamic powers. As a result, losing more than 25 million Euros, France urged the Middle East to stop boycott of French Products but France didn't declare any official statement to stop defaming the prophet of Islam. It is quite illogical what France wants.



If Macron government follow and maintain the actual 'secularism', the Muslims would stop boycott of French Products. Maybe, Macron will be the conductor of Huntington's 'Clash of Civilizations' and a new Crusade but if he wants peace in the name of secularism, he has to apologize for his deeds and to stop defaming Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (SM).

The writer is a member, Bangladesh Human Rights Council & a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



















