Hearing on remand in 4 cases against Irfan Nov 8





Monday was scheduled to hear the remand prayer and shown arrest prayer in the four cases relating to arms and drugs. But suspended councillor of City Corporation, Irfan is now in detective's custody for interrogation in Navy officer Wasif Ahmed Khan assault case.









For this reason the police could not produced him before the court and eventually the remand hearing has been deferred.

On Monday, Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam fixed November 8 to hear in arms cases and Metropolitan Magistrate Habibur Rahman Chawdhury fixed same day to hear in drug cases.

On October 29, Inspector Md Delwar Hossain of Chawkbazar police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the cases submitted four petitions before the court in four cases to hear the remand prayers and shown arrest prayers in the cases relating to arms and drugs.

