Raihan Murder charge sheet in two weeks





"The investigation officer of the case informed methat they will submit the chargesheet of the case within two weeks," said DAGNowroz Russell Chowdhury.

A HC bench of Justice Mohammad Mujibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim then adjourned the hearing of the case till November 16.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Syed Fazle Elahi appeared for the petitioner while DAGNowroz Russell Chowdhuryrepresented the state in the court.

A writ petition was filed on October 13 with the HC seeking its directives to investigate the death of Rayhan Ahmed allegedly at a police outpost in Sylhet.









Supreme Court lawyer and also a resident of Shah Paran area in Sylhet, Syed Fazle Elahi filed the writ petition as public interest litigation attaching a newspaper report.





