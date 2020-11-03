Video
HC wants explanation of 3 hospitals over twins’ death

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday sought explanation from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Dhaka Shishu Hospital, Islami Bank Hospital at Mugda about the denial of treatment to newborn twins causing their death.
It also asked the hospitals to submit their written explanation to the court within 48 hours. A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order as suo motu order.
The court issued a rule to explain why their inactivity to give treatment to the newborn twins would not be declared illegal. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.In the morning, Md Abul Kalam Azad, father of two babies and MLSS of the Supreme Court, took the bodies of twins to the court premises seeking justice.   
Azad's wife Sayera Khatun gave birth to the twins on the way to Mugda Islami Bank Hospital Monday morning.
The hospital authorities asked the parents of the babies to get them admitted to Shishu Hospital as, what they said,  it did not have ICU.
Later, the babies were taken to Shishu Hospital. The authorities of the Sishu hospital demanded Tk 5,000 per day for treatment.
At that time, Azad informed the matter to an HC judge. As per the advice of the HC judge, Azad took the babies to BSMMU and tried to contact a director. A staff of the director told Abul Kalam that his boss is busy with a meeting. Later, he said the director went home.
Later, the babies were taken to an attending doctor, but it was too late. The doctor said the babies had died.
Later, the frantic father took the dead body of the infant to the HC demanding justice.




He appeared in the HC demanding justice as his children died for lack of treatment having been refused by three hospitals.


