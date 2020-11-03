Video
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020
Home Back Page

Govt urged to ratify ILO Convention  to ensure rights of domestic workers

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Speakers on Monday urged the government to ratify the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention -189 as early as possible to ensure a dignified life for domestic workers.
They made this comment at a view-exchange meeting with journalists and representative of civil society.
The meeting was organized by Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) and Dhaka Reporters Unity in the Sagor Runi Auditorium.
Md Rafiqul Islam Azad, President of the DRU, in his welcome speech said people from every corner need to be proactive and should work together to implement this convention.
BILS Secretary General Nazrul Islam Khan presiding over the programme noted that public opinion is needed to ratify the ILO Convention - 189 and in this regard media can play a strong role in forming public opinion.
"Both trade unions and media can take strong role in forming public opinion," he added.
Quazi Abdul Hannan, President of Labour Right Journalist Forum, presented the keynote paper.
Referring to the BILS compilation report, he said at least 51 domestic workers faced multiple forms of violence in the year of 2019. Of them about 17 domestic workers died.  According to the Special Desk for Expatriates at the Airport, about 410 female migrant workers who went to work in different Middle East countries died.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, present as chief guest, said being a human they also have rights to life which can be ensured only through state law," he said.
MP Samsunahar Bhuiyan, member of parliamentary standing committee on labour and employment ministry said, contribution of domestic workers should be recognized.
Nazma Yesmin, Director of BILS, presented a set of 11 recommendations, including mass publication and campaign of ILO Convention-189 to make people aware of the issue.




Razequzzaman Ratan, President of Socialist Labor Front, said a right is fragile until it is recognized by a law. "We must ensure the right of our domestic workers through the implementation of the laws concerned," he added.


