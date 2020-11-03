Biman extends flight suspension on 5 int’l routes

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended suspension of its regular flight operations on five international routes till November 30 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The five routes are Dhaka-Manchester, Dhaka-Bangkok, Dhaka-Kathmandu, Dhaka-Kuwait and Dhaka-Madina, according to the decision of Biman announced on Monday. Biman Managing Director and CEO Mokabbir Hossain told media that Biman suspended flight operations on all routes in March following the global Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.





