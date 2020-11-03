Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Power generation from Rampal plant by Dec next yr: Indian envoy

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Special Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami has said Rampal Power plant (RPP) will  begin power generation by December next year.
"RPP-implementation entity 'Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL)' is a pattern of friendship between the two friendly countries," Doraiswami said during his visit to the under-construction power plant at Rampal in Bagerhat district on Sunday.
The Indian envoy hoped that all construction works of the coal based 1320 megawatt power plant (RPP) will end during the Mujib Year.
"It is not only a commercial project. It is a project of friendly relation. The Bangladesh government is giving highest emphasis on completing the project and authorities concerned is also working speedy and hard as it is a fast track project," he said.
The high commissioner planted a tree sapling on the premises of the power plant.
Meanwhile, the Rampal Power Plant authorities are conducting multidimensional activities of its social responsibilities, the high commissioner said, adding both India and Bangladesh Prime Ministers and authorities concerned showed highest consideration for speedy project completion.
Turning to the coronavirus, he said the two neighbouring countries are working tirelessly for combating Covid-19 pandemic.
He also said that considering the global pandemic, the Indian government makes easy visa and other different sectors including export-import trading.
Head of Chancery of Indian High Commission Midhun Raghavan, its Third Secretary Shibnath Paul, Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Khulna Consulate, Bangladesh Rajesh Kumar Raina, Joint Secretary of Power Division of Bangladesh ATM Mostofa Kamal, Managing Director of BIFPCL engineer Animesh Jain, Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid and Police Superintendent Pankaj Chandra Roy, among others, were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hearing on remand in 4 cases against Irfan Nov 8
Ctg journo Sarwar tortured for 4 days
Raihan Murder charge sheet in two weeks
HC wants explanation of 3 hospitals over twins’ death
Societies pay price when journos targeted: UN chief
Govt urged to ratify ILO Convention  to ensure rights of domestic workers
Biman extends flight suspension on 5 int’l routes
Power generation from Rampal plant by Dec next yr: Indian envoy


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft