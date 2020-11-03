Power generation from Rampal plant by Dec next yr: Indian envoy





"RPP-implementation entity 'Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL)' is a pattern of friendship between the two friendly countries," Doraiswami said during his visit to the under-construction power plant at Rampal in Bagerhat district on Sunday.

The Indian envoy hoped that all construction works of the coal based 1320 megawatt power plant (RPP) will end during the Mujib Year.

"It is not only a commercial project. It is a project of friendly relation. The Bangladesh government is giving highest emphasis on completing the project and authorities concerned is also working speedy and hard as it is a fast track project," he said.

The high commissioner planted a tree sapling on the premises of the power plant.

Meanwhile, the Rampal Power Plant authorities are conducting multidimensional activities of its social responsibilities, the high commissioner said, adding both India and Bangladesh Prime Ministers and authorities concerned showed highest consideration for speedy project completion.

Turning to the coronavirus, he said the two neighbouring countries are working tirelessly for combating Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said that considering the global pandemic, the Indian government makes easy visa and other different sectors including export-import trading.

Head of Chancery of Indian High Commission Midhun Raghavan, its Third Secretary Shibnath Paul, Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Khulna Consulate, Bangladesh Rajesh Kumar Raina, Joint Secretary of Power Division of Bangladesh ATM Mostofa Kamal, Managing Director of BIFPCL engineer Animesh Jain, Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid and Police Superintendent Pankaj Chandra Roy, among others, were present.















