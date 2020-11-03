Video
Maldives keen to import sand from BD

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Maldives has expressed its eagerness to import sand from Bangladesh, a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid expressed the desire of his government to the Foreign Minister Dr AKM Abdul Momen on Monday during a telephonic conversion.
Both sides also discussed ways of increasing bilateral cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
During the meeting, they agreed to start direct shipping between the two countries and discuss the import of PPE and other Covid related equipment from Bangladesh.


