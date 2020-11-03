Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria

Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 2: The Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Department in the district is encouraging farmers to cultivate perilla. Edible oil is made from perilla seeds.
The food habit of the locals is becoming modern. And it is going to start through changing the edible oil category.
Bangladesh imports 15 to 17 lakh metric tons of edible oil to meet the annual demand. The import cost is 150 to 200 crore US$. A huge amount of money is being spent behind edible oil import.
Agro-scientists think if any new type of edible oil is found in Bangladesh, the import dependency on such oil can be reduced significantly.
Perilla, as new edible oil, is playing experimental role in Bangladesh. The mustard and the soya bean oil dominate the edible oil market in Bangladesh. Mustard is produced locally. But soya bean oil is imported.
Perilla is an oil crop. Its scientific name is Perilla Frutescence. Its origin is in China. But across the world, it is known as Korean Perilla. In the course of time, it spread to South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India and Thailand.
Perilla holds huge potential in Bangladesh. A number of researchers of Sher-E-Bangladesh Agriculture University are working to find its potential through extensive research.
Under the supervision of Professor Dr HMM Tarik Hossen of Agronomy Department of the university, his student Abdul Qayum is running his PhD thesis on perilla. Professor Dr AFM Jamal Uddin, Professor Dr Parimal Kanti Biswas, and Professor Dr Abdullahil Baki are his deputy supervisors.
Abdul Qayum said, perilla is a crop of edible oil variety, and its 65 per cent are omega and fatty acid. Its unsaturated fatty acid is very useful for human body. Especially, it is beneficial for heart, brain, skin and diabetes.
"We have taken this as research topic considering good health and maximum usage of lands," he pointed out.




It is possible to bring it under the four-farming crop as perilla's longevity is 70 to 75 days.  Each flower of the plant contains 100 to 150 seeds. It gives higher amount of oil than other oil plants.
A farmer Mehedi Hasan Bablu of Chugnagar Village in Dumuria said, "I have received training from agriculture office. Collecting seeds through agriculture officer, I have started its farming. I hope to get a good yield. Many are showing interest to cultivate it."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossen said, perilla leaf is consumed as vegetable, and its oil is extracted from its seed. Its imported leaf is used in different restaurants. If it is farmed locally, it will assist the local economy. Besides, it is possible to commercially produce honey from perilla fields.
Production of this crop requires comparatively less water. As a result, it reduces irrigation cost, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria
Two die unnaturally in two districts
AL leader stabbed dead in Kishoreganj
Four held over rape charges in 2 dists
Hilly tide inundates 8 villages at Fulgazi
4 get life term on different charges in three districts
20 detained on different charges in five districts
6 killed in road mishaps in five districts


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft