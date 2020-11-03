

Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria

The food habit of the locals is becoming modern. And it is going to start through changing the edible oil category.

Bangladesh imports 15 to 17 lakh metric tons of edible oil to meet the annual demand. The import cost is 150 to 200 crore US$. A huge amount of money is being spent behind edible oil import.

Agro-scientists think if any new type of edible oil is found in Bangladesh, the import dependency on such oil can be reduced significantly.

Perilla, as new edible oil, is playing experimental role in Bangladesh. The mustard and the soya bean oil dominate the edible oil market in Bangladesh. Mustard is produced locally. But soya bean oil is imported.

Perilla is an oil crop. Its scientific name is Perilla Frutescence. Its origin is in China. But across the world, it is known as Korean Perilla. In the course of time, it spread to South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India and Thailand.

Perilla holds huge potential in Bangladesh. A number of researchers of Sher-E-Bangladesh Agriculture University are working to find its potential through extensive research.

Under the supervision of Professor Dr HMM Tarik Hossen of Agronomy Department of the university, his student Abdul Qayum is running his PhD thesis on perilla. Professor Dr AFM Jamal Uddin, Professor Dr Parimal Kanti Biswas, and Professor Dr Abdullahil Baki are his deputy supervisors.

Abdul Qayum said, perilla is a crop of edible oil variety, and its 65 per cent are omega and fatty acid. Its unsaturated fatty acid is very useful for human body. Especially, it is beneficial for heart, brain, skin and diabetes.

"We have taken this as research topic considering good health and maximum usage of lands," he pointed out.









It is possible to bring it under the four-farming crop as perilla's longevity is 70 to 75 days. Each flower of the plant contains 100 to 150 seeds. It gives higher amount of oil than other oil plants.

A farmer Mehedi Hasan Bablu of Chugnagar Village in Dumuria said, "I have received training from agriculture office. Collecting seeds through agriculture officer, I have started its farming. I hope to get a good yield. Many are showing interest to cultivate it."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossen said, perilla leaf is consumed as vegetable, and its oil is extracted from its seed. Its imported leaf is used in different restaurants. If it is farmed locally, it will assist the local economy. Besides, it is possible to commercially produce honey from perilla fields.

