Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two die unnaturally in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and two injured in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Shariatpur and Bogura, in two days.
SHARIATPUR: A man was killed and two minor children were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Sayed Bepary, 35, was a resident of Nayakandi Dariala Village under Chitlia Union in the upazila.
The injured are Zahidul Islam, 8, son of the deceased, and Shihab, 4, son of Delwar Matbor of Doyal Village.
Local sources said Sayed Bepary was selling balloons after filling these with gas at a road adjacent to Domsa High School field in the upazila in the evening. At one stage, the gas cylinder blasted, which left him dead on the spot and two minors seriously injured.
The injured were taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
BOGURA: A minor child died as olive fruit got stuck in his throat in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Tasin, 1, was the son of Kanak Mia, a member of Border Guard Bangladesh and resident of Saghata Upazila in Gaibandha.
Local sources said Kanak Mia along with his wife and son came to visit one Rezaul Karim's house in Paneratika Village under Bihar Union in the upazila. An olive was stuck in the throat of the minor boy there about 8pm while he was playing with the fruit, leaving him seriously sick.
Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria
Two die unnaturally in two districts
AL leader stabbed dead in Kishoreganj
Four held over rape charges in 2 dists
Hilly tide inundates 8 villages at Fulgazi
4 get life term on different charges in three districts
20 detained on different charges in five districts
6 killed in road mishaps in five districts


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft