Two die unnaturally in two districts





SHARIATPUR: A man was killed and two minor children were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Sayed Bepary, 35, was a resident of Nayakandi Dariala Village under Chitlia Union in the upazila.

The injured are Zahidul Islam, 8, son of the deceased, and Shihab, 4, son of Delwar Matbor of Doyal Village.

Local sources said Sayed Bepary was selling balloons after filling these with gas at a road adjacent to Domsa High School field in the upazila in the evening. At one stage, the gas cylinder blasted, which left him dead on the spot and two minors seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BOGURA: A minor child died as olive fruit got stuck in his throat in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Tasin, 1, was the son of Kanak Mia, a member of Border Guard Bangladesh and resident of Saghata Upazila in Gaibandha.

Local sources said Kanak Mia along with his wife and son came to visit one Rezaul Karim's house in Paneratika Village under Bihar Union in the upazila. An olive was stuck in the throat of the minor boy there about 8pm while he was playing with the fruit, leaving him seriously sick.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.















Two persons were killed and two injured in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Shariatpur and Bogura, in two days.SHARIATPUR: A man was killed and two minor children were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.Deceased Sayed Bepary, 35, was a resident of Nayakandi Dariala Village under Chitlia Union in the upazila.The injured are Zahidul Islam, 8, son of the deceased, and Shihab, 4, son of Delwar Matbor of Doyal Village.Local sources said Sayed Bepary was selling balloons after filling these with gas at a road adjacent to Domsa High School field in the upazila in the evening. At one stage, the gas cylinder blasted, which left him dead on the spot and two minors seriously injured.The injured were taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.BOGURA: A minor child died as olive fruit got stuck in his throat in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.Deceased Tasin, 1, was the son of Kanak Mia, a member of Border Guard Bangladesh and resident of Saghata Upazila in Gaibandha.Local sources said Kanak Mia along with his wife and son came to visit one Rezaul Karim's house in Paneratika Village under Bihar Union in the upazila. An olive was stuck in the throat of the minor boy there about 8pm while he was playing with the fruit, leaving him seriously sick.Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.