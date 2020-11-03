AL leader stabbed dead in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 2: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was stabbed to death by miscreants in Mithamoin Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Munsur Ali, 65, president of Kewarjore Union Ward No. 9 Unit AL. He was a resident of Hemantaganj Village in the upazila.

Locals said Munsur had been at loggerhead with his neighbour Nazrul Islam for long over land dispute.

Miscreants might have stabbed him in the morning as sequel of the enmity, leaving him critically injured, they added. He was taken to Kishoreganj General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11am.

Officer-in-Charge of Mithamoin Police Station Md Jakir Rabbani confirmed the incident.








