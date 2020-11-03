Four held over rape charges in 2 dists





RAJSHAHI: Police on Saturday night arrested three persons on charge of gang-raping a woman in Godagari Upazila of the district.

The arrested are persons are Shukur, 40, Rony, 30 and Babu, 45. They have been accused of raping the 22-year-old woman at Dhamila Laddu intersection area under Deopara Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) SM Masud Parvez said the victim, hailed from Tanore Upazila, lives in the city.

She came to Kashiadanga PS and lodged a complaint about the rape incident.

Following this, Kashiadanga police arrested the trio at night. A case was filed with Godagari PS on Sunday morning in this connection, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police detained a man for raping a widow from Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Arrested Sreenibas Deb, 40, is a resident of Fajram Majhi Village under Nalchira Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Hatiya PS Inspector Kanchan Kanti Das said Sreenibas went to the widow's house in the morning and forcefully raped her.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and caught him. Being informed, police arrested Sreenibas, said the inspector. However, the victim lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the PS in this connection.















