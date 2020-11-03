

Hilly tide inundates 8 villages at Fulgazi

The Mahua-Kahua rivers' embankments breached on the pressure of the tide and water entered localities. Public life has been jeopardised. Croplands including Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) and vegetable farms have been submerged.

On Saturday night, 50 to 60 foot stretches of the Muhuri River's embankment at Uttar Daulatpur near Mohammad Ullah's house have been broken. At the same time, the Kahua River's embankment has also breached.

Tidal water crossed over the embankment point in Sreepur area of Fulgazi Bazaar. The upazila sadar main road has gone under water. On the face of strong current, Daulatpur point of the Kahua River got broken at midnight.

Low-lying areas in Uttar Daulatpur, Daulatpur, Bairagpur, Sahapara and Uttar Borea villages have been flooded.

Besides, several hundred families have been marooned. Poultry farms and ponds have been washed away. Farmers have been in limbo with their submerged croplands.

Chairman of Fulgazi Sadar Union Noor Islam said, such breach occurs repeatedly due to negligence of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

It causes irrecoverable damage to crops and ponds.

Monitoring Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Feni Abu Naim Md Saifuddin said a total of 105 hectares (ha) of T-Aman lands have been submerged. About six ha of Robi crops have been submerged.

BWDB's Chief Engineer Jahir Uddin Ahmed said, "Flood has been appearing here since 2012 in the rainy season. It is, in fact, the hilly tide from upstream. That is why, river erosion occurs. We will take measures to repair the embankments soon."

Earlier, on July 12, erosion had occurred in seven to eight points. Then over 20 villages were inundated.















FENI, Nov 2: Hilly tide from upstream has inundated eight villages in Fulgazi Upazila of the district.The Mahua-Kahua rivers' embankments breached on the pressure of the tide and water entered localities. Public life has been jeopardised. Croplands including Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) and vegetable farms have been submerged.On Saturday night, 50 to 60 foot stretches of the Muhuri River's embankment at Uttar Daulatpur near Mohammad Ullah's house have been broken. At the same time, the Kahua River's embankment has also breached.Tidal water crossed over the embankment point in Sreepur area of Fulgazi Bazaar. The upazila sadar main road has gone under water. On the face of strong current, Daulatpur point of the Kahua River got broken at midnight.Low-lying areas in Uttar Daulatpur, Daulatpur, Bairagpur, Sahapara and Uttar Borea villages have been flooded.Besides, several hundred families have been marooned. Poultry farms and ponds have been washed away. Farmers have been in limbo with their submerged croplands.Chairman of Fulgazi Sadar Union Noor Islam said, such breach occurs repeatedly due to negligence of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).It causes irrecoverable damage to crops and ponds.Monitoring Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Feni Abu Naim Md Saifuddin said a total of 105 hectares (ha) of T-Aman lands have been submerged. About six ha of Robi crops have been submerged.BWDB's Chief Engineer Jahir Uddin Ahmed said, "Flood has been appearing here since 2012 in the rainy season. It is, in fact, the hilly tide from upstream. That is why, river erosion occurs. We will take measures to repair the embankments soon."Earlier, on July 12, erosion had occurred in seven to eight points. Then over 20 villages were inundated.